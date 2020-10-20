thirteen-further-deaths-and-1,269-new-cases-of-covid-19-recorded-in-the-republic

Thirteen further deaths and 1,269 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic, with the North reporting three deaths and 913 new cases.

There have now been a total of 1,865 coronavirus related deaths, while the total number of cases now stands at 52,256.

Of the cases notified today, 657 are men and 609 are women. A total of 63 per cent are under 45, while the median age is 34.

Meath is the county with the highest number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday at 221, while Dublin had 203. There were 116 in Cork and 80 in Cavan, with the remaining 649 spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 312 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised and 34 of them were in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on Tuesday urged everyone to behave in “a manner” that would drive down the levels of Covid-19 infection.

The new restrictions were needed to protect schools and childcare services, to protect the health of people and to protect the health service, he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Dr Holohan added that if the country was down to fewer than 100 cases a day by December 1st then “we will have achieved what we set out to do”.

Northern Ireland reported three deaths and 913 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Following days of warnings from senior public health officials about the continuing spread of Covid-19, the Government on Monday night reversed its previous stance and announced the introduction of Level 5 restrictions for the entire State for the next six weeks.

In a televised address to the country from Government Buildings on Monday night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that while the restrictions of recent weeks have “slowed the spread of the virus, this has not been enough, and further action is now required”.

The decision was announced after a Cabinet meeting arranged at short notice on Monday gave its approval for the move, although not without some dissent from Ministers. The measures come into place tomorrow night.

On Tuesday, Dr Holohan said level of infection in the community at the moment was a threat to all of these and everyone had a role to play in keeping infection levels down.

Dr Holohan called on people who have symptoms, or who may be waiting for a test or a test result, to self-isolate. People who were symptomatic could not attend work or school or look after vulnerable people, he warned.