those-behind-killing-of-#endsars-protesters-at-lekki-toll-gate‘ll-pay,-fani-kayode-vows

Following the death of six and scores of injured Nigerian youths, allegedly shot at by the Nigerian army, former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has vowed to take the case up, saying that those behind the dastardly act would pay dearly.

The fearless Femi wept bitterly over the lost of many lives and events enveloping in the country, as he goes spiritual asking God to have mercy on Nigeria.

However, for about thirteen days now, Nigerian youths have taken to the streets, campaigning against police brutality, bad governance, extra judicial killings and maltreatment by the operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Sqaud, SARS.

With their laudable demonstrations, the federal government through the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, dissolved the activities of the police unit.

Not satisfied with the dissolution, Youths continued with their demonstrations, demanding for Police reformation, outright change in Nigeria political, social, economical and otherwise system in the country.

Fast forward to 20-10-2020, hoodlums infiltrated the #ENDSARS protesters and caused havoc, burning police stations and killing innocent Nigerians.

Intervening, the Lagos state government imposed twenty four hours curfew, and banned further protests in the state.

Rising against the order of the state, #ENDSARS protesters cited section 39, sub section 1 of the 1999 constitution as amended, which guarantees freedom of expression as a fundamental human right.

Holding on that #ENDSARS protesters converged at Lekki Toll Gate where they usually demonstrate and were mercilessly shot at by Nigerian soldiers.

Recording deaths and injuries, Fani-Kayode opined: “God have mercy on our people and on our nation. Those behind this great evil WILL pay! They will be brought to swift and savage justice! I SWEAR it before man and God.”

