Thousands of Thais resume anti-government protests in Bangkok

Thousands of Thais joined protests that popped up across Bangkok on Saturday in defiance of a crackdown on three months of demonstrations aimed at the government and the powerful monarchy.

Police used water cannon for the first time on Friday and shut much of the city’s transport system on Saturday to try to thwart protesters, but they gathered wherever they could.

Tang, a 27-year-old office worker said she joined thousands of people protesting at the Lat Phrao station on Saturday after seeing the pictures of police firing water cannon at youth-led protesters, including many school children.

“It was way over the line. We want to show them our power and that we can’t accept this,” she said. Many other protesters voiced the same anger and said they were out for the first time.

Protests have drawn tens of thousands of people to the streets to demand the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former military ruler. They have also become openly critical of King Maha Vajiralongkorn despite lese majeste laws that can mean 15 years in jail for insulting the monarchy.

On Thursday, the government banned all political gatherings of five or more people. Police have arrested more than 50 people – including several protest leaders – in the past week.

Reuters

Vanguard