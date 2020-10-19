‘Thousands upon thousands’ of Trump supporters line streets as his motorcade passed in California

By Clare Mccarthy For Mailonline

Published: 05:09 EDT, 19 October 2020 | Updated: 07:20 EDT, 19 October 2020

‘Thousands upon thousands’ of flag-waving Trump supporters lined the streets in Orange County, California as the president arrived for a fundraiser on Sunday.

The White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, captured the crowds on video showing the huge numbers who came out to cheer the presidential motorcade making its way to Newport Beach.

Footage shot from inside her car shows thousands of Americans lining the streets, wearing red Maga hats and sporting huge signs and flags with just 16 days until the 2020 election.

Footage shot by White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, shows thousands of Americans, wearing red Maga hats and sporting huge signs and flags lining the streets in Newport Beach, California

Kayleigh McEnany, 32, posted the video to Twitter, writing: ‘UNBELIEVABLE! Thousands upon thousands lined for miles along our motorcade route in CALIFORNIA to cheer on President Donald Trump!!!!!’

President Donald Trump arrived in Orange County on Sunday for a brief visit in order to attend a private fundraising event to bolster his reelection bid on November 3.

His motorcade passed the supporters as it made its way to the fundraiser that was hosted by Oculus Rift co-founder, Palmer Luckey.

Flag-waving supporters welcomed President Donald Trump as he arrived in Orange County on Sunday for a brief visit in order to attend a private fundraising event to bolster his reelection bid on November 3

The tech billionaire, 28, is one of California’s top GOP donors and made his fortune after selling his company to Facebook for $3 billion, reports said.

Ticket prices for the high-dollar gathering at Luckey’s Newport Beach home ranged from $2,800 for an attendee ticket up to $150,000 per couple.

Tech billionaire, Palmer Luckey, 28, hosted the fundraiser for President Trump at his Newport Beach home

Entertainment at the event was provided by the Beach Boys who were reportedly scheduled to perform.

Newport Beach is considered a conservative-leaning pocket in the blue state of California.

Orange County has historically been a Republican stronghold, however it voted by a narrow margin in favor of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Clinton won 49.8 per cent of the vote compared to Trump’s 44.9 per cent.

Overall in California, 61.7 per cent of the state voted for Clinton, while 31.6 per cent chose Trump four years ago.

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he greets supporters Sunday at Santa Ana’s John Wayne Airport. He had just come from his Carson City, Nevada rally where he claimed Joe Biden was running a ‘criminal enterprise’

This comes after Donald Trump lobbed insults at his Democratic rival at his Carson City, Nevada rally on Sunday.

President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for being ‘boring’ and not together, while also characterizing him as a criminal mastermind worse than ‘crooked’ Hillary Clinton.

‘This is the most boring human being I’ve ever seen,’ Trump said of Biden, while also claiming he was running a ‘criminal enterprise’ alongside his son, Hunter.