three-feared-killed,-several-injured-during-looting-of-palliatives-in-taraba

By Ben Adaji, Jalingo

Not fewer than three persons were feared dead in Jalingo as the looting of food items at the government warehouse runs into the night.

The Nation saw three dead bodies around 7:40pm at the gate of the warehouse while several others were lying helpless.

It was gathered the dead and injured were victims of stampede as hundreds continue to troop into the warehouse to loot palliatives.

There are fears there may be more deaths as residents continued to jump in and out of the fence with the looted items.

It was observed as hundreds were scouting for the items, others were busy stealing handsets and other valuables.