Three killed in Abia rival cults clash

By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

Three persons have been killed as two rival cult groups clashed in Aba, Abia State.

The Nation gathered that the weekend clash between the Aye and Aro groups was for superiority over the commercial capital of the state.

Two persons were reportedly killed in the Omuma area of Ama-Ogbonna, while the body of the third victim was found off Aba-Owerri Road.

Some called the development a bloody weekend in the commercial city.

The Aye and Aro cults, the two most prominent in Aba, have been at one another’s throats in the past few months.

This paper reported recently that a Malaysian returnee was killed at the popular Ngwa Road.

A police source said the killing was related to cult rivalry, something that picked up since the lockdown.

The source said a lot of suspected cultists have been arrested and arraigned before various courts, and some remanded in the correctional facility in Aba and Umuahia, the state capital.

The source confirmed the death of the three, adding that there was no official report on the killings, adding that the police and other security agencies were working hard to curb cultism in the city.

The source warned parents to be mindful of the friends their children keep and the items they bring home.

Some items that children come home with could be the property of a rival cult member that was killed, he said.

“What some of them do is to use the phone of another cult member whom they have killed to lure other fellow cult members to a location where they will kill them as well.

“This is why parents and guardians should ask questions when they see things that they didn’t buy for their children in their hands.

“It is worrisome now, especially at a time when the older ones are now recruiting even primary school pupils into their cults.”