Three police officers’ children drown in Akwa Ibom

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Three children of police officers have drowned in an open pit filled with flood water at Eket Divisional Police Barracks in Akwa Ibom State.

Our correspondent gathered that the children aged between 5 and 10 had gone to play in the open pit at about 5pm on Tuesday when the sad incident occurred.

Two of the children, it was learnt, were of the same parent, an inspector, while the other belonged to another police officer whose name could not be confirmed at press time.

Our correspondent, who visited the barracks at about 8:30am on Wednesday, observed that carpenters were working to barricade the pit with plywood.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said the pit was dug to collect flood water in the barracks after rains.

The mother of one of the deceased cried uncontrollably.

None of the bereaved parents could speak about the incident.

The command’s spokesman, Odiko Macdon, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the death of the three children.

“Police Commissioner Amiengheme Andrew received with shock the news of the drowning of three children of serving inspectors of police in Eket Divisional Police Headquarters in the barracks,” he said.