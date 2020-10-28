three-remanded-for-robbery-in-lagos

By James Azania, Lokoja

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded three men in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing a man of N65,000 cash and other valuables at gunpoint.

The trio would remain in the centre’s custody pending receipt of legal advice by the court.

The Police charged Michael Adeosun, 20; Dare Atunde, 23 and Adeniyi Okunolye, 23 with robbery.

The Magistrate, Mr A.O.O. Fajana, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered the prosecution to send the case file to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution, (DPP) for legal advice.

Fajana adjourned the case until Dec. 7 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendants, armed with a locally-made gun and robbed the complainant, one Mr Wasiu Okunu, of his N65,000 and other valuables.

Nomayo told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Sept. 10 at about 5.50 a. m. in Ajegunle, Lagos.

“The defendants robbed the complainant of his iPhone 8+, one HP laptop, one Tecno phone and N65,000 cash, totalling N365,000,” Nomayo said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene sections 297(1) (2) (a) (b) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

Police in Ogun have arrested a suspected leader of the Eiye confraternity Akibu Tikare.

Until his arrest, Tikare, 26, was alleged to have been on the wanted list of the command, spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested by some of the policemen attached to Ogijo Division on Saturday at a robbery scene.

He added that suspect’s arrest followed a distress call received at Ogijo Division at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

He said that the caller had informed the station that a group of armed robbers was operating between Gbaga and Kamalu area of Ogijo in Sagamu robbing people of their belongings at gun point.

“On receiving the information, the DPO of Ogijo Division, Mr Muhammed Baba, led his men and some members of a vigilance group to the scene.

“There, the suspect was arrested while other members of his group whom he claimed came from Ikorodu and Owutu areas of Lagos State escaped.

“Some of the victims had identified him as one of those that robbed them of their belongings such as cell phones and cash.

“A locally-made-double-barrel short gun was recovered from the suspect,” he said.

Oyeyemi stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Ajogun, had directed the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered the police to fish out those members of the gang that escaped during arrest.