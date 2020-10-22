World News Three Steps for Safe Pandemic Voting By James E. Clyburn and Krutika Kuppalli 29 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 4 Don’t wait until Election Day: Make a plan, vote early if you can and take the usual coronavirus precautions. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments