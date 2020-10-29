three-trucks-burnt-as-tanker-explodes-in-lagos

By Precious Igbonwelundu

At least there trucks were at the early hours of Thursday burnt after a Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) laden tanker exploded around Mile Two along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

The incident was said to have occurred around 1am while the exploded tanker was trying to navigate a bad portion of the road.

It was gathered that the tanker went up in flames as soon as it overturned while its contained spilled all over the expressway.

Following the trail of spilled PMS, the fire in no time gutted a truck loaded with beverages from LACASERA as well as another petroleum tanker on the side.

Confirming the incident, Director General (DG) LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said no life was lost.

He said: “There was no loss of life. We received the distress call concerning the explosion around 1am and activated emergency response plan.

“On arrival, it was discovered that a fuel tanker loaded with PMS had overturned and burst into flames due to the oil spillage. This in turn affected some stationary trailers parked inwards Apapa.

“A combined team comprising Lagos Fire, Police, Federal Fire and LASEMA rsponders have extinguished the flames.

“Operation to remove the affected vehicles is ongoing while road users are encouraged to use alternative routes.”