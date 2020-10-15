Three worshippers feared killed in Kogi community

By James Azania, Lokoja

Three persons have been allegedly killed in an early morning attack on Okofi community in Kogi LG on Thursday.

Several others were said to have been injured during the attack.

The attack was said to have been carried out while worshippers were observing early morning prayers.

Unconfirmed sources had it many, including the Chief Imam of Okofi, may have died in the attack.

There has been an alleged running battle between the Bassa and the Ebira communities with militias from both sides fingered in the latest attack.

About seven persons were said to have been killed and several others injured by gunmen along the kpareke- Agbudu-Agaga road in the same local government area a few days ago.

They were said to have ambushed a vehicle conveying some Bassa indigenes returning to their community from the Lokoja market last weekend.

The injured among them were rushed to the Lokoja specialist hospital.

Security personnel were said to have been drafted to the area.

Efforts to get confirmation of the incident the Kogi State Police Command proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.