Thugs Attack #EndSARS Protesters, Set Over 100 Vehicles Ablaze In Abuja (VIDEO)

Suspected hoodlums on Monday, October 19, 2020, attacked peaceful EndSARS protesters and set some vehicles on fire at Kabusa Junction in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja today October 19.

According to those who shared the video online, after the protesters were attacked, the thugs destroyed the cars belonging to dealers who have showrooms in Apo.

How the thugs got into the vicinity still remains unclear, however, some eyewitnesses say a handful of thugs were transported in police vans while others stormed the area riding on motorcycles, armed with machetes and other weapons.

They attacked the protesters and reportedly went on to set fire to the cars owned by the car dealers.

Similarly, peaceful protesters who camped outside the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday morning, were attacked by armed hoodlums.

The protesters had set up their camps outside the CBN building on Sunday, with the intention to block the bank’s staff from accessing their offices until their demands were met.

However, at about 4 a.m on Monday, the thugs struck.

Gabriel Igbide, a nail technician, who was at the protest when the attack happened, said they had received information that the thugs were coming in a convoy.

Security operatives have continued to express fear that the protest has been hijack thugs, however, the sponsors of the thugs remain unknown.

Watch videos from the attack at Kabusa, Abuja:

I finally have video evidence. This is Kabusa junction in Abuja. These thugs are burning people's cars. Take note, they are not the #endsars protesters. Sleep out tonight if you must, do not follow that route pic.twitter.com/e8E7G9rSq7 — Sonia Igho (@IghoSonia) October 19, 2020

More videos from Kabusa Junction, Abujapic.twitter.com/1UDawmSUIA — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) October 19, 2020

Live from Kabusa junction, Apo Abuja. The policemen brought in thugs with two of their vans!

📷: @ApataSeyi #endsars #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW pic.twitter.com/CDVody0plR — Fahd (@Jibmann) October 19, 2020

