Tiffany Trump has birthday cake covered with own INSTAGRAM photos

Tiffany Trump is getting the most out of her birthday week with two nights out celebrating in Miami.

On Monday night, the day before she turned 27, the First Daughter visited Papi Steak in South Beach, where co-owner David Einhorn presented her with an enormous three-tiered cake decorated with with nearly a dozen photos taken from her Instagram account.

The following night, Tiffany toasted her big day at Swan Miami, where she sipped on a green cocktail to match her dress and enjoyed a sweet dessert feast.

Way to celebrate! Tiffany Trump was presented with a three-tiered cake covered in her Instagram photos while out at Papi Steak in Miami the day before her 27th birthday

Cheers! On her actual birthday, she dressed up in green and sipped cocktails at Swan Miami, which is part of the same restaurant group

Looks fun! She was pictured at a table set up with lots of drinks and desserts

Tiffany started off the festivities on Monday night, when she and her boyfriend Michael Boulous as Einhorn’s guests.

Cameras caught them sitting side-by-side and looking at their phones during the meal, while Larsa Pippen and pals ate at the next table.

Tiffany, who dressed in black with her hair down, took a moment to pose for a smiling photo with Einhorn, rapper Slim Stunta, club promoter Purple Miami, and entertainment agent Prince Fred.

She was also presented with a huge cake, and smiled alongside Einhorn, who appears to have brought it over.

The three-tiered cake featured white fondant and a rhinestone and blue ribbon trim — and, most strikingly, several photos of Tiffany herself, which were printed from her Instagram.

Among them were a photo of Tiffany and her dad at the Senate that Tiffany posted for Father’s Day in 2019, an image of her at an amfAR gala at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes last year, and Tiffany in a white and gold John Paul Ataker dress from February 2018.

All dolled up: Tiffany poses at her birthday dinner in a plunging green dress

Cheese! At the steakhouse on Monday, she took a smiling photo with Einhorn, rapper Slim Stunta, club promoter Purple Miami, and entertainment agent Prince Fred

Night out! She was also pictured on her phone with boyfriend Michael Boulos

Tiffany continued to celebrate on her actual birthday on Tuesday night, stopping at Swan Miami, a member of the same restaurant group.

Made it! Tiffany’s mom, Marla Maples, seems to take pride in being the first to wish her daughter a happy birthday, and shared a screengrab of their FaceTime call at midnight

There, she dressed up in a green floral dress with a faux-wrap front and plugning neckline.

She sipped the restaurant’s signature green cocktail, and one photo shows her sitting at a table set up with a dessert feast, including a sprinkle-covered cake and a cookie-decorating plate.

Tiffany has yet to share any of her own photos from the evening, but she has been enjoying birthday wishes from friends and family.

Her dad shared a photo of them walking together at the White House, writing simply: ‘Happy Birthday Tiffany!’

Her mom, Marla Maples, shared a screengrab of their midnight FaceTime call, which she soon followed up with a throwback photo of herself and a baby Tiffany.

‘Loved so deeply… Loved so completely… that’s what you are my beautiful birthday girl,’ she wrote.

Her sister Ivanka also shared a throwback snap taken in June 1996 at their father’s 50th birthday party in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tiffany, wearing a multicolor party dress, was two and half years old at the time, while Ivanka was a few months shy of turning 15.

Marla later shared an old photo and wrote: ‘Loved so deeply… Loved so completely… that’s what you are my beautiful birthday girl’

Memories: Ivanka wished Tiffany a happy birthday on Instagram and shared this photo from their dad’s 50th birthday party in 1996

Making a reappearance: Two of the photos she shared appear to be Ivanka’s favorites, as she also shared them in a birthday post for Tiffany in 2018

‘Happy birthday @tiffanytrump! Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much!’ she wrote.

Ivanka’s snaps also included a group photo of Ivanka, Tiffany, Jared Kushner, Eric, and Lara Trump at their father’s gilded 5th Avenue apartment, as well as a few in which the two girls have their arms around each other.

Two of the photos appear to be Ivanka’s favorites, as she also shared them in a birthday post for Tiffany in 2018.

Meanwhile, Tiffany’s sister-in-law Lara also took to Instagram stories to share a few photos of them together, including one outdoor shot to which Lara added a digital tiara to Tiffany’s head.

In-laws: Tiffany’s sister-in-law Lara also took to Instagram stories to share a few photos of them together, including one outdoor shot to which Lara added a digital tiara to Tiffany’s head

‘Happy birthday to my (almost) birthday twin, @tiffanytrump — love you!!!’ she wrote.

Lara celebrated her 38th birthday yesterday, and Tiffany gave a shoutout to her ‘Libra sister’ in honor of the day.

‘Wishing you the best day ever!’ Lara added to another picture. ‘Love you lots!’

Neither of her brothers posted for her birthday, though Don Jr. did find time to share several photos and videos on Instagram, a dozen Instagram stories posts, and more than a dozen tweets.