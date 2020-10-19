Tiffany Trump models neon green while stumping for the President in California

Tiffany Trump showed off her West Coast style in a neon green dress while stumping for her father in her home state of California, where she was raised by her mother Marla Maples.

The 27-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of herself on the campaign trail in Newport Beach, writing: ‘Loved supporting my dad and being back in my home state of California! #15Days.’

Tiffany was all smiles as she soaked up the California sun in a bright floral faux-wrap dress with a plunging neckline— the same frock she wore to ring in her birthday in Miami, Florida, last week.

Stumping for dad: Tiffany Trump, 27, took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of herself posing by the water while on the campaign trail with her father in Newport Beach, California

Strike a pose: Tiffany, who grew up on the West Coast, was all smiles as she soaked up the California sun in a bright floral faux-wrap dress with a plunging neckline

Her long blonde hair was worn in loose waves around her shoulders, and she accessorized her outfit with gold hoop earrings and white sunglasses.

The Georgetown Law graduate topped off the breezy look with a pair of nude peep-toe heels featuring straps and a large platform.

Tiffany is President Trump’s youngest daughter and only child with his ex-wife Marla, whom he divorced in 1999.

While he and his first wife Ivana Trump raised their three eldest children — Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — in New York City, Tiffany spent most of her childhood with her mother in Calabasas, California.

Tiffany joined her father in Newport Beach on Sunday to attend a private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey’s estate.

Fan club: Tiffany also shared a video of herself being driven by a crowd of Trump fans who were gathered outside

The California blonde looked right home in the Golden State as she posed for photos by the water. She also shared a video of herself being driven by a crowd of Trump fans who were gathered outside.

Now that she is no longer in school, Tiffany has been spending a great deal more time on the campaign trail supporting her father’s re-election.

A few days ago, she hosted a ‘Trump Pride’ event in Tampa, Florida, in an effort to court LGBTQ voters in the area.

Tiffany donned a figure-hugging pink bandage dress and wore her blonde hair styled in loose waves. She also had on plenty of jewelry, including hoop earrings, a necklace, and bracelets.

The recent law school graduate was joined by her mother at the event, and the two took photos together while posing with attendees.

On the campaign trail: A few days ago, Tiffany hosted a ‘Trump Pride’ event in Tampa, Florida, in an effort to court LGBTQ voters in the area

Say cheese! Tiffany donned a figure-hugging pink bandage dress and wore her blonde hair styled in loose waves

Mother and daughter: Tiffany was joined by her mother at the event, and the two took photos together while posing with attendees

Tiffany was also in the crowd when President Trump sparred against NBC’s Savannah Guthrie during the contentious NBC News town hall event held at Pérez Art Museum Miami last Thursday night.

But unlike some of Trump’s confidants, who likely traveled from Washington D.C. for the event, she was already in the Magic City partying with friends for her 27th birthday.

Tiffany started off the birthday festivities last Monday by visiting Papi Steak in South Beach with her boyfriend Michael Boulos.

The restaurant’s co-owner David Einhorn presented her with an enormous three-tiered cake decorated with nearly a dozen photos taken from her Instagram account.

Cameras caught them sitting side-by-side and looking at their phones during the meal, while Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen and pals ate at the next table.

Tiffany, who dressed in black with her hair down, took a moment to pose for a smiling photo with Einhorn, rapper Slim Stunta, club promoter Purple Miami, and entertainment agent Prince Fred.

Supporting dad: Tiffany attended President Trump’s controversial town hall event in Miami, Florida, on Thursday evening

Out on the town: Tiffany was presented with a three-tiered cake covered in her Instagram photos while out at Papi Steak in Miami the night before her 27th birthday

On Tuesday, her actual birthday, she enjoyed a beach day and a shopping spree before stopping at Swan Miami, a sister restaurant of Papi Steak.

She dressed up in a green floral dress — the same one she would later wear in Newport Beach — while sipping the restaurant’s signature green cocktail.

One photo shows her sitting at a table set up with a dessert feast, including a sprinkle-covered cake and a cookie-decorating plate.

But her birthday soiree was met with a wave of criticism after a blistering political ad chastised the lavish partying sparked the Twitter hashtag ‘Bye Tiffany.’

In a video shared by MeidasTouch, a group ‘with the primary goal of defeating Donald Trump in 2020,’ Tiffany was blasted for partying at clubs in Miami.

Footage from her Instagram Stories — clips of bottle service, sushi, champagne, and sparklers — were juxtaposed against reports of canceled weddings, pandemic-era funerals, and shut down schools.

Close: At the steakhouse on Monday, she took a smiling photo with co-owner David Einhorn, rapper Slim Stunta, club promoter Purple Miami, and entertainment agent Prince Fred

Another night out: On her actual birthday, she donned a green frock — the same dress she’d later wear in Newport Beach — and sipped cocktails at Swan Miami

The video ends with a clip of Tiffany at the Republican National Convention, where she claimed she sympathized with Americans during the last several months.

‘I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. Believe me,’ she said.

A number of people on social media slammed Tiffany Trump on Thursday afternoon.

‘I cannot see my daughter who lives 3000 miles away but you can risk spreading the coronavirus all over Florida for your bd?’ one person wrote.

‘Over 200,000 Americans have died but you just had to party. Healthcare workers overwhelmed but hey YOLO.’

Another added: ‘I literally had to cancel my daughter’s sweet 16 party, and they don’t know when or if I’ll ever be able to make it up to her. Yet, Tiffany Trump has the audacity to go to a hotspot and whoop it up while people are dying. Spoiled, out of touch, elitist! ‘

Criticism: In a video shared by MeidasTouch, a group ‘with the primary goal of defeating Donald Trump in 2020,’ Tiffany was slammed for partying at clubs in Miami

Lavish celebration: Footage taken from Tiffany’s Instagram Stories included clips of bottle service, sparklers, sushi, and champagne

Takedown: The video ends with a clip of Tiffany at the Republican National Convention, where she claimed she sympathized with Americans during the last several months

Backlash: People on social media blasted Tiffany using the hashtag ‘ByeTiffany’ in response to her birthday celebrations amid the pandemic

One user noted that her birthday was ‘not more important than’ his father’s life.

‘I can’t go see my father with underlying conditions because I don’t want to pass the virus to him. Your 27th birthday party is not more important than my father’s right to live,’ he wrote.

Critics continued to lambast Tiffany online, while her father and the Trump administration battled an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the White House.

At least two dozen Trump administration officials, White House staff, political reporters, and others have tested positive in recent weeks.

President Trump announced his diagnosis on October 3 and was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center, where he received treatment last week.

Most recently, Melania Trump, who also tested positive, revealed that 14-year-old Barron Trump contracted the virus as well.

In addition to the First Family, other members of Trump’s inner circle to catch the virus included Kellyanne Conway, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Hope Hicks.