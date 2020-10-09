TikTok star films terrifying moment a man tries to steal her phone

By Dailymail.com Reporter

A TikTok star has shared a video of the horrifying moment a man allegedly attempted to steal her cellphone while she was using it to film something.

Aurea Miranda, who is originally from Mexico but now lives in New York City, took to TikTok last week to share the shocking footage that was recorded on a subway station platform.

‘I was making my TikTok videos on the NYC train and a very rude man wanted to steal my cell phone,’ she captioned the clip.

The dancer, who has more than 35,000 TikTok followers, can be seen standing on the platform of a train station after placing her phone on the ground, seemingly about to record herself.

Suddenly, an unknown man dressed in camouflage fatigue pants appears to grab the phone from the ground.

Aurea runs after him and accuses him of attempting to steal her phone.

‘What are you going to do?’ he asks. ‘I stole your s**t? I touched your s**t. Get the f**k outta here.’

The man continues to yell at her, even as she runs into a subway car to get away from him.

‘You’re trying to set people up,’ he says, giving her the middle finger as the train pulls out of the station.

‘I was by myself, the worst thing happened to me on the train in NYC,’ Aurea wrote when she shared the video on Instagram.

‘What I did was very dangerous, he could have had a weapon and he could hurt me, but I felt safe because there were people around looking at us, but I do not recommend doing this.’

‘What would you do?’ she asked at the end of her post.

Aurea told Jam Press that the man might have thought that someone had left the cellphone on the ground before picking it up.

‘I told him it’s mine. He was very rude,’ she said.

Aurea went viral on TikTok earlier this year after filming an angry ‘Karen’ storming over to her and demanding that she ‘cover up’ at Freedom Lake in LaGrange, New York.

The unidentified woman accusing her of being ‘nude in a public place’ despite the fact that she was wearing a bikini.

‘You see those group of boys over there? Those are my boys. They’re staring at you’re a** which is hanging out in the middle of a public place,’ the stranger told Aurea.

‘Do you need a pair of shorts? Because I have an extra pair.’

In the caption of the video, Aurea noted that the woman failed to put on a mask before coming over and broke social distancing recommendations by getting incredibly close to her during the tense conversation.

Confused by the woman’s angry tirade, Aurea asked for clarification, replying: ‘What do you mean?’

‘I mean get your a** covered, that’s what I mean. Thank you,’ the woman told her, prompting Aurea to ask: ‘Is there a rule that says that?’

‘Yea there is, it’s called nudity,’ the mom hit back. ‘You can’t be nude on a beach like this. It’s a public place.’

Aurea later confirmed with workers at the park that her swimsuit was fine to wear.