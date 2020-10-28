World News

Time Is Short, Mail Is Slow and Courts Keep Changing the Rules. What Should Voters Do?

By
0
time-is-short,-mail-is-slow-and-courts-keep-changing-the-rules.-what-should-voters-do?
Views: Visits 0

The short answer: Use a drop box or try to vote in person.

Muslim Countries Denounce French Response to Killing of Samuel Paty, Urge Boycott

Previous article

Californians, Vote Yes on Prop 16

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News