tinubu-visits-sanwo-olu,-outlines-steps-to-redressing-sars’-atrocities

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he visited Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu at State House Marina, Lagos to empathise and solidarise with him over recent developments in Lagos

Former Lagos State governor and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has outlined steps towards redressing atrocities and human rights abuses perpetrated by the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

The APC national leader spoke with journalists, yesterday, after conferring with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the shootings of #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki on Tuesday night, at the State House in Marina.

While stressing that he did not order the attack on the protesters, he said he called on the governor as part of the process of ascertaining who ordered the attack.

On ways of healing the angst over SARS excesses, Tinubu remarked that two pathways exist, noting, “first, we have to segregate the calendar, those who suffered casualty before the protests at the hands of SARS and those who suffered casualty due to what happened at the toll gate.”

According to the former governor, those who suffered casualty from SARS, the Commission of Inquiry already set up will help in unearthing the details through its recommendations.

He expressed confidence on the calibre and the character of members of the probe panel set up by Governor Sanwo-Olu, adding that they are independent and professionally minded.

Speaking on the casualties of Lekki shootings, Tinubu said they have some crucial questions to answer, including, “how were they there, how long were they there and what kind of characters are they?”

The APC strong man denounced claims on the social media about the abduction of his son, stressing that the “presence of Seyi here, shows it was all a joke.”