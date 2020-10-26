Lekki Tollgate: Future Proceeds Should Go To Victims Of Police Brutality- Bola Tinubu

APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, has suggested that revenues generated from the Lekki Toll Gate when it is reopened, should be given to victims of the attack by soldiers and victims of police brutality in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Sunday, October 25, Bola Tinubu denied claims of having a financial stake in the tollgates.

“Today, I speak to those who believe in the importance of, and want to know, the truth. The slander aimed at me is based on the untruth that I own the toll gate concession. The hate mongers prevaricate that I ordered the Lekki assault because the protests had caused me to lose money due to the interruption of toll gate activity. The toll gate is a public asset. Given what has happened, I would like to propose to government that the toll gate be left closed for an indefinite period. If it is reopened, revenues should be donated to the confirmed victims of the Lekki attack as well as to other identifiable victims of police brutality in Lagos. Let government use the money to compensate and take care of those who have lost life or limb in the struggle for all citizens to go about the quiet, peaceful enjoyment of life without fear of undue harassment at this or that checkpoint,” he said.

The former Lagos state governor accused his political opponents of arranging the coordinated attacks on his establishments, TV Continental and the Nation newspaper. He said he had prior information that both businesses would be attacked by looters and arsonists,

“Although equipped with prior notice of the imminent trespass, I did not call anyone to seek or request for the army or police to deploy let alone attack, kill, or injure those who razed and vandalized these properties. I did not want any bloodshed. These elements, mostly hirelings of my political opponents, wreaked their havoc and destroyed those buildings and facilities and I thank God that the employees of these two media institutions managed to escape largely unharmed. Why would I be so moved as to instigate the army to attack peaceful, law-abiding people at the toll gate where I have no pecuniary stake, yet lift not a single finger to stop hired miscreants bent on setting fire to these important media investments?” he asked

According to Tinubu, the accusation that he ordered the deployment of soldiers against the peaceful protesters “is a complete and terrible lie.”

