TMC urges Buhari to review security apparatus

The Muslim Congress, Lagos chapter (TMC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to review the strategic approach to security in the country, adding that the prevailing situation across the length and breadth of the country requires new ideas to bring about peace and development.

The Waali (head) of the group, Alhaji Mikail Animashaun, stated this during a press briefing on the year 2020 edition of its Annual Week programme, tagged TMC (Lagos) Annual State Week (TASW) and marking the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence held via webinar recently.

While condemning the recent attack on the convoy of Governor Zulum of Bornu State, Alhaji Animashaun said: “our strategic approach to security should be reviewed. Time has come for new ideas and strategies towards combating insecurity in the country. We obviously cannot continue in the old way of doing things amidst this spate of killings here and there.”

Part of the programmes lined up for the annual week included a special prayer for the nation today in most of the major central mosques in the state. Yesterday, the group held open-air lecture wth a theme: ‘’Balancing Between Atheism & Science In A World Ravaged by Pandemic Diseases. The group earlier visited the Kirikiri Correctional Center to touch the lives of inmates,

Speaking on the theme of the event, Alhaji Animashaun said it was a civic engagement program designed to provide solutions to challenges overwhelming Nigerians since the advent of the pandemic, most especially the effect and challenges posed by the coronavirus on the society, economy and religious belief.

Her said, the Islamic organization has continued in its drive for renewed action and wholesome re-awakening on matters bordering on socio-economic well being through its various advocacy programmes.

“There is a perceived logical argument against God when looking at a crisis, you have atheists who believe that if God really exists, why did He not prevent the pandemic, why are we having all this challenges all around the world when there is God, Why as He not saved the world?

What we are saying in actual sense is that the way Almighty Allah works is different. He gives you free hand but not total freedom. And the truth of the matter is trouble sits down somewhere you ignite it.

“The Covid-19 as deadly as it is has offered opportunities to some people. The business of some people boomed while others experienced a slide. Allah (SWT) told us to be wary of tribulation because when it comes, is not going to affect only the people who are responsible for it. Everyone around is going to have their own shares of the tribulation and that is what we have witnessed, “he said.

