toast-to-smooth-sailing-celebrity-marriages





The picture that celebrity couple, Nnamdi and Omoni Oboli, used to mark their 20th anniversary as husband and wife went viral seconds after they shared it. Comments, all congratulatory messages poured in for the notable actress and her hubby who have been married now for two decades.

Fans were particularly pleased to note that the Obolis have continued to wax stronger as man and wife in the face of so many cases of divorce and separation involving entertainers. Celebrity salutes the Oboli’s and a few other celebrity couples who have continued to wax stronger and have chosen to remain stronger together.

Here are six other Nollywood couples still waxing strong:

Norbert and Gloria Young



THE method actor Norbert Young and his better half Gloria Young (nee Anozie) have been married for close to two decades now and they have continued to live happily as man and wife and as parents. Not a few people thought they were going to be married for this long, but they have shown that it takes only two to tango and that the survival of any marriage is not in the hands of bookmakers but in the hands of those who took the decision to become man and wife.

Ejike and Ogechi Asiegbu



POPULAR actor and former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Ejike Asiegbu and his adorable wife Ogechi Asiegbu have been married for over two decades now. They are hardly talked about in the gossip press because their marriage that is blessed with children has lasted without any scandal.

Zack and Ngozi Orji



VETERAN Nollywood actor Zack Orji has been married to Ngozi, his beautiful wife and mother of his three lovely children for close to three decades now. Both of them are notable players in the industry (Ngozi is an actress and costumier), but it is Zack who is more on the field. But they have both lived as a perfect couple, as ‘Siamese twins’ as an observer quipped and they have carried on so well as man and wife.

Bob Manuel and Cassandra Udokwu



OGIDI born actor and politician Bob Manuel Udokwu and his adorable wife Cassandra have been married for over two decades and they are still counting. Being a top player in the entertainment industry where practitioners are often vulnerable to distraction, observers consider the tall, handsome, dashing and well-built actor as one who can be considered very lucky in his marital life.

Anytime Bob has an opportunity to speak about his wife and mother of his children, he lavishes her with thanks for the stability and success of the union. Bob would always explains that one of the reasons they walked this far together, is the commitment they made right from the very beginning that they must make their marriage work.

“My wife is not only a homemaker, she is also a friend, lover, wife, mother, partner, adviser, confidant and many more positive attributes rolled into one. We dialogue and show mutual respect to each other and for us it is till death,” he said.

Olu and Joke Jacobs



LEGENDARY actor Olu Jacobs has been married to veteran actress Joke Silva for close to four decades. For these couple, both of who are iconic actors, divorce or separation has never been an option. Indeed, if an award for the long-standing celebrity and Nollywood couple is to be given, then it should rightly go to Oludotun and Ajoke Jacobs.

Uncle Olu and Auntie Joke, as younger colleagues call them, have been married for decades. Interestingly, they are both active players in the industry. They have both featured in many Nigerian movies, participated in several projects and have won both local and international awards including receiving the national honours of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR). In spite of the temptation that comes with the terrain, Olu and Joke Jacobs have continued to wax stronger together.

Omotola Jalade and Captain Mathew Ekeinde



ACCOMPLISHED actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and her husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde have been married for over two decades and they are still counting. In fact, their success story as a couple has been an inspiration to many.

A multiple award winning actress, Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) and a philanthropist, Omo T, as her fans affectionately call the actress has consistently maintained that for her and the father of her children, divorce will never be an option. The actress of vast credit has also consistently maintained that her marriage to Captain Ekeinde has worked and will continue to work because for her, Captain Ekeinde whom she affectionately calls ‘Honey Boy’ is and will always remain the head of the home while she will always be the assistant. The Time 100 personality also submitted that couples must try and be so close to each other and must not allow a third party in their marriage.

Others on a smooth cruising level are: Emeka and Chioma Ossai, Francis Onwochei and wife, Idahosa and Stephanie Idahosa, Okojie and Mercy Okojie, Emeka and Jumai Ossai, Segun Arinze and wife, Sam Dede and Wife, Chief Pete Edochie and wife, Victor and Rosaline Osuagwu, Richard and Jumobi Damijo, Paul and Barrister Chibuzo Obazele, Ramsey Noah and Emilia, Francis Duru and wife, Tony and Patsy Umez, Alex Usifo- Umaigbo and wife, Desmond Elliot and Wife, Emeka and Stella Enyiocha, Kanayo Kanayo and wife, Barrister Kenneth and Wife, Mr. Akpotha and Chioma Akpotha, Yemi Solade and Wife, etc.

