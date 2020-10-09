Today’s Nigeria, a reflection of your leadership, Nollywood megastar, Genevieve writes Buhari

Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood superstar, Genevieve Nnaji has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, narrating her 13-year-old niece’s experience in the hands of SARS operatives for owning a laptop, and telling the President that what the country is today is a reflection of his leadership.

In the letter dated October 9 and posted on her verified Twitter handle(@GenevieveNnaji1), the actress said the stability of a nation is dependent on the leadership and that leaders usually had one chance to build their legacy, while Buhari has got two.

She noted that although she was one of the privileged few, she will speak up as she was tired of being optimistic about change.

Genevieve was apparently lending her voice to the campaign against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, across the country with the #ENDSARS slogan.

Celebrities at home and in the Diaspora, including some foreigners and even Super Eagles players, have all been lending their voices to the SARS campaign.

Genevieve’s letter to Buhari read in part: “I urge you to speak to us because we are not mind readers. Your house is not in order and way far from stable.

“The people are not being empowered, neither are they protected. We are not all criminals and shouldn’t be treated as such.

“If there is an increase in crime, it’s as a result of increase in poverty. We honestly don’t know the difference between criminals and law enforcers anymore.

“The lack of value for human life in our country is disheartening and heartbreaking.

“Leaders will come and go, but we the people will remain. We will survive. We always have. But we won’t forget.”

Here is the tweet/letter by Genevieve:

VANGUARD