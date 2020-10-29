toke-makinwa-tests-positive-to-covid-19

… Says “the last two weeks of my life have been pretty tough”

By Juliet Ebirim

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed she recently tested positive to COVID-19.

Sharing her experience on her vlog, the Rhythm FM OAP disclosed that the last two weeks has been really tough for her.

Her words:

“The COVID-19 experience I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle. I tested positive to COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 percent yet, but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me.

The self-acclaimed “baby girl for life” noted that the second phase of the deadly virus is in town and urged the public to take precautions.

“Covid is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus 🦠 in town and it is spreading really fast.”

While stating that she doesn’t know how she caught the virus, Toke stressed that for her, the worst phase was contact tracing, having to call people she had been exposed to.

“I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact tracing. Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to, the whole thing is a mess. I share my experience on the Vlog today which is late I know but pls be patient with me, the road to recovery is a lot, I am tired all the time, I have a bit of memory loss and I’m trying to find out what day is what 🤣🤣🤣”

“🤣. Doesn’t help that Nigeria itself has gone through something in this time too. Phewwww!!!! Watch full video on my YouTube channel, link is in my bio and pls subscribe too. Health is the real wealth guys, pls be safe out there. My birthday is in less than a week, I just want to be a 💯 again. Covid is real, wear your mask and wash your hands always. Ok bye ✌️”. She added.

