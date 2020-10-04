Tommy Lee, 58, admits he was drinking TWO GALLONS of vodka a day before his last stint in rehab

By Dan Heching For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:21 EDT, 3 October 2020 | Updated: 03:28 EDT, 4 October 2020

Tommy Lee has made a very shocking reveal about his struggles with alcohol abuse, admitting he use to imbibe up to two gallons of vodka a day before his last stint in rehab.

In a recent video interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Motley Crue drummer, who turns 58 on Saturday, detailed his unruly behavior during what amounted to a wild bender last year.

The out-of-control era came after a four-year period of sobriety for the notorious wild man, whose fourth wife Brittany Furlan began to express concern regarding his behavior.

Serious stuff: Tommy Lee opened up about his struggles with alcohol abuse in a recent interview, detailing his behavior during what amounted to a wild bender last year

‘I was like, “Oh dude, I’ve got to stop,”‘ the rocker told the outlet, ahead of the release of his new album Andro.

‘Like, I was drinking just out of boredom. I would just wake up and be just building [a cocktail with] just all vodka and just a little eyedropper of cranberry or lemonade.

‘I was drinking two gallons — not pints, not quarts, but gallons, the big-handles — a day. That’s f**king crazy,’ the father-of-two said in the interview.

Drowning: ‘I was drinking two gallons — not pints, not quarts, but gallons, the big-handles — a day. That’s f**king crazy,’ the father-of-two said in the interview; seen here performing in 2016

That was when Lee came to grips with the fact that he was potentially compromising his health in a serious way.

‘I just realized, “Whoa dude, you’re drinking enough to like, you could probably die.”‘

And that was when his wife Brittany, 34, intervened with the recommendation that Tommy seek help.

‘I just realized, “Whoa dude, you’re drinking enough to like, you could probably die,”‘ Tommy remarked, mentioning that his wife Brittany urged him to seek help

‘She was like, “Baby, I don’t think I’ve ever even seen anybody drink that much. Like, you’re kind of scaring me.”‘

‘She was definitely concerned,’ the musician continued, ‘and her concern obviously helped in my decision to [check himself back into rehab].’

Lee, who has previously been married to Pamela Anderson, Heather Locklear and Elaine Starchuk, had developed something of a reputation for his partying ways during the 80s and 90s as part of the metal band Motley Crue.

Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll: Lee had developed something of a reputation for his partying ways during the 80s and 90s as part of the metal band Motley Crue; seen on stage in 2015

However, he also said in the interview that he has not experienced any permanent or lasting health effects from previous substance abuse.

Tommy is father to two sons with ex-wife Anderson – Brandon Thomas, 24, and Dylan Jagger, 22.

Andro is Lee’s third solo studio album, and the first to be released in 15 years.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, he was slated to hit the road with Motley Crue for a reunion tour, but that has been pushed until next year.