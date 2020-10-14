Tomoloju’s 100 Songs for Freedom Park

Evelyn Osagie

MULTI-TALENTED artiste, Benson Omowafola Tomoloju, will be a special guest artiste at the ongoing Freedom Park @ 10 celebrations.

The composer, singer, dramatist, theatre director and culture communicator will be performing live, some of his 100 Songs, which were recently unveiled on a Google App by the same name.

It is the first live unveiling of the 100 songs since the app was launched on August 29 by the producers/promoters, concrete communications.

The event will hold on Live on Sunday, October 18, 6pm (WAT) ZoomdomID: 8241591 8415Passcode: 195401.

Tomoloju’s 100 Songs is about humanity, about fellow human beings growing spiritually, intellectually and materially, ” states Tomoloju, a former Arts Editor and Deputy Editor of The Guardian.

He added: “They are 100 in number. But 100 are just a fraction — between a quarter and a third – of my entire repertoire of original compositions. It is a bumper harvest of music with a cross-over appeal.”

Some of the songs have been harvested from Tomoloju’s popular plays, including Jankariwo, Mujemuje, Askari, Iphigenia Finds Aiyelala, Amona, and This Proverb, which was published by the United States-based Omni Pub-lishers, and available on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles.

The songs have been dedicated to members of the Kakaaki Arts Kult, the art producing fraternity, which Tomoloju founded on June 8, 1980, when he was an English and English Literature teacher at the Saka Tinubu Secondary School, Agege, Lagos.