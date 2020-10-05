Top 11 health stories last week

The number of coronavirus cases reported worldwide passed 35 million in the early hours of Sunday.

Over a million people have died since the virus first surfaced in China last December.

Scientists are still in a race to develop a vaccine against the virus. Tests to diagnose the viral infection remains key to controlling the pandemic.

As of Sunday morning, 535, 733 of Nigeria’s 200 million have already been tested for COVID-19. This has resulted in the discovery of 59, 287 infections thus far.

Here are some of the stories which made headlines last week:

Nigeria has been on a steady decline in the number of coronavirus infections recorded daily with 160 cases reported on Saturday.

The latest figure, one of the lowest in at least six months, was recorded in just 13 states, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 59, 287, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The number of coronavirus cases reported worldwide passed 35 million in the early hours of Sunday, data from worldometers.info has revealed.

This is just as the total infections in Africa crossed 1.5 million, indicating a gradual increase in cases on the continent once perceived as a safe haven for the virus.

The official number of global coronavirus cases is now at least five times the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data.

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), says 42 Pharmacies and 397 Patent Medicine Shops were shutdown in Akwa-Ibom in September for lack of compliance to regulatory provisions.

The Registrar of the Council, Elijah Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja that nine compliance directives were issued to others for minor offences.

The Gombe State Government of Friday launched the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) self-testing campaign targeted to get 500,000 persons to know their status.

The State Commissioner for Health, Ahmed Gana, at the launch said that the event would help consolidate on the gains the state had achieved in the fight against HIV.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it introduced e-registration to simplify the registration exercise for its customers.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She also said the agency would embrace digitisation in carrying out its activities in order to reduce frequent human interaction.

The National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), has said at least three out of four persons afflicted with tuberculosis are yet to access health care in Nigeria.

An official of the outfit also identified myths and misconceptions as major challenges affecting TB transmission, control and prevention.

The Head of Communication and Social Mobilisation of NTBLCP, Itohowo Uko, on Wednesday said only 26 per cent of the estimated TB cases in Nigeria “were identified and have been put on treatment”.

Health advocates at a virtually held nutrition conference on Friday agreed that the campaign towards ending Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Nigeria more than ever before needs proper, accurate and balanced reporting of critical issues hampering progress.

The conference was organised by the International Society for Media in Public Health (ISMPH) – an organisation galvanising critical reporting of health-related issues especially those affecting children.

As the global community marks the World Heart Day 2020, the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has re-echoed the need for the Nigeria to be wary of tobacco industry antics and called for a speedy enforcement of the National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act 2015 and the National Tobacco Control Regulations 2019.

CAPPA, in a signed statement by its Director of Programmes, Philip Jakpor, recently, also wants the government to establish the Tobacco Control Fund as recommended in the NTC Act 2015 to ensure the sustainability of tobacco control policies in the country.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria has seen a surge in the number of malnourished persons in the country, experts say.

The experts who spoke at Protein Challenge Webinar Series 4, with the theme ‘COVID-19 and Nigeria’s Protein Deficiency Situation’ say children, female adults of reproductive age, pregnant and lactating women, elderly and convalescent are especially vulnerable in a pandemic, with a big effect on malnutrition.

In order to improve its testing capacity for COVID-19, the Nigerian government has developed a molecular test kit named the SARS-COV-2 Isothermal Molecular Assay (SIMA).

The minister of state for health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, made this known at the bi-weekly Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

Mr Mamora said the test kit developed by the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) can produce results in less than 40 minutes.

With strong leadership and comprehensive strategies it’s never too late for countries to change the trendlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite passing the tragic milestone of one million deaths this week amid regional surges in infections, said the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

To be sure, countries are also seeing some two million new COVID-19 cases each week, WHO Executive Director Tedros Ghebreyesus told reporters at his latest press briefing in Geneva.