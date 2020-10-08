Tor Tiv is Christian Traditional leaders’ head

By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

The Paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation, Orcivirigh James Ayatse has emerged President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Christian Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (AOCTRON).

The Special Assistant on Media, Information and Communication Technology, ICT to the Tor Tiv, Freddie Adamgbe stated yesterday in Makurdi.

Adamgbe said the monarch, who is also Chairman, Benue State Council of Traditional Rulers, became President of AOCTRON at a meeting of the association which was held in Abuja, on Monday.

The Tiv paramount ruler will lead the Christian traditional rulers under the auspices of the Association of Christian Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (AOCTRON).

Governor Samuel Ortom has congratulated the monarch on his emergence as President of AOCTRON.

The governor said the choice of the Paramount Ruler was confirmation of his pedigree and exceptional leadership qualities.

Ortom, through his Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase, expressed confidence in the ability of Prof. Ayatse to lead the association with the fear of God and for the benefit of the people.

He said the Traditional Rulers have a vital role in nation-building, which when combined with faith in God, serves as a vestige of social and cultural orientation for many generations.

Ortom pledged his unalloyed support for the Tor Tiv, to enable him to succeed. He prayed to God to give him the wisdom to take the Association to greater heights.