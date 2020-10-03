Torture: Atiku seeks review of SARS activities

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for review of activities of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The former Vice President made the call in a message on his verified Twitter handle, @atiku, on Saturday evening.

He condemned some alleged oppressive activities of some operatives of the squad.

According to the message, SARS, which was set up to confront some violent criminal activities, had metamorphosed into something of a machine of oppression subjecting many legitimately striving Nigerians to all forms of torture.

He, however, charged government to immediately take a review of the activities of the squad and weed out the bad elements among the operatives.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the @PoliceNG was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes.

“However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life.

“Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have continued unabated.

“I strongly condemn their cruel actions against our people, and I urge the government to rise to the occasion and nip this monstrosity in the bud with the seriousness it deserves.

“It is expedient that the activities of SARS are reviewed to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations,” Atiku tweeted.