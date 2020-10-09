Tory Lanez Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez – Ice Cream Convos

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Los Angeles County prosecutors said on Thursday.

Lanez, 28, is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm in a vehicle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

In the shooting incident which happened in July 2020, Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, 25, were riding in an SUV in Hollywood Hills when an argument ensued. He is accused of shooting at her feet several times when she exited the car and wounding her, the statement said.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, is identified in the felony complaint only as Megan P.

She had declined to name Lanez as the person who shot her in social media posts and videos on the subject for more than a month. However, on Aug. 20, she said in an Instagram video that “Yes … Tory shot me,” and urged him to “stop lying” about the incident.

She’s discussed the shooting in several often emotional Instagram videos, calling it “super scary” and “the worst experience of my life.”

She declined to tell police that night that she had been shot, and initial reports were only that a woman had foot injuries consistent with broken glass. She has said that she was too frightened the situation would have escalated if she revealed to police that there had been gunfire.

Lanez, who had remained silent on the matter took to his Twitter page in September to issue an apology to his fans before teasing his new project.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” Lanez tweeted.

On September 25, 2020, Lanez released his fifth album, Daystar, in which he addressed the shooting on nearly every song, and denied that he shot Megan, while also claiming she and her team were “trying to frame” him; on the song “Money Over Fallouts”, he raps: “how you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons”

Tory Lanez is due to be arraigned on Tuesday, October 13, in Los Angeles. If convicted on both charges, Lanez could face a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.