Tory Lanez Ordered To Stay 100 Yards Away From Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion

The ongoing shooting case involving Canadian rapper Daystar Peterson better known as Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion has been postponed to November 18.

The arraignment was scheduled for yesterday, October 13 following Lanez’s multiple felony charges in connection with his July 12 arrest.

He was arraigned on charges of assault with a firearm and possession of an unregistered gun.

Lanez reportedly attended today’s hearing via telephone.

According to a court spokesperson, the judge issued a protective order, ruling that Tory Lanez cannot contact or come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion.

“You have been served orally and the court is ordering your attorney to provide you with that protective order,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Miguel Espinoza said.

The court also raised Lanez’s bail from $35,000 to $190,000. He was also ordered to surrender any guns he owns.

We reported that Lanez was arrested in July

Lanez was arrested in July and booked for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.

He faces two felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

Megan Thee Stallion was present at the scene of the arrest.

Days after Lanez’s arrest, the “Savage” rapper said that she had suffered gunshot wounds “as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

One month later, she named Tory Lanez as the assailant.

Lanez has maintained his innocence and continues to dey allegations of wrongdoings.

He released an album, “Daystar” and denied allegations of wrongdoing.

Lanez, who had remained silent on the matter took to his Twitter page to issue an apology to his fans before teasing his new project.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” Lanez tweeted.

On “Daystar,” he alludes to an affair, thereby giving strength to the rumours that both rappers were secretly dating before the fallout.

“the truth will come to the light,” Lanez wrote on Twitter Friday. “I have all faith in God to show that … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”

In an op-ed published in The New York Times, Megan Thee Stallion wrote,