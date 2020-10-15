Toyota to launch new entry vehicle at friendly price

Mr. Theodore Opara of Vanguard (middle) receiving the Journalists category award from Managing Director, Toyota Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Kunle Ade Ojo.

*Rewards customers, dealers

By Theodore Opara

The Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade Ojo, has hinted that the company will be introducing a new entry vehicle at a friendly price before the end of the year.

The Managing Director, who spoke at the presentation of awards to winners of 2019 Toyota Awards at their corporate headquarters in Lekki, Lagos, said that the company shall continue to serve the best interest of its teeming customers in the country.

Assuring the customers of the company’s commitment to continue to meet their expectations at every touchpoint, the Managing Director disclosed that apart from the introduction of a new entry-level vehicle, the company will also stage a fleet conference that will serve the best interest of the customers.

In his remark, the Chairman of Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, commended the customers for making the Toyota brand their preferred choice.

“The superior quality Toyota brand is built on a strong foundation of the ‘can-do spirit’, hence we will not allow anything to hinder us from appreciating our teeming corporate and individual customers who have been loyal to us through the years,” he said.

Also commending their dealers for rendering quality service delivery to their customers, Chief Ade Ojo said that Toyota Nigeria shall continue to seek new ways to reach out to their numerous customers to fulfil their mandate to keep them happy and satisfied.

“This gesture, I must emphasise, is hinged on our philosophy of rewarding loyalty no matter the circumstance.

“We will push beyond new horizons to achieve the set goals,” he said.

Winners at the 2019 Toyota Awards include the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, which won the Evergreen Customer of the Year Award for its commitment to and consistent patronage of Toyota products and services over the years.

The Nigeria Customs Service came first in the Customer of The Year category, while First Bank Nigeria Plc was the first runner-up and Guaranty Trust Bank was the second runner-up in this category.

Similarly, rewarded at the ceremony were automobile journalists that proved their mettle and professionalism in their objective reporting of activities/events in the automobile industry and TNL activities.

Rasheed Bisiriyu of The Punch, Theodore Opara of Vanguard and Mike Ochonma of Business Day Newspapers emerged winners in this category.

Toyota (Nigeria) Limited remains the sole distributor of Toyota products for Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Japan in Nigeria.

The company is well-positioned pan-Nigeria to provide industry-best after-sales service in the areas of genuine parts, vehicles servicing/repairs and sales of Toyota vehicles approved for Nigerian roads/environment by TMC Japan.

