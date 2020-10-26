World News

Tractor Flips During Hayride in Illinois, Killing One and Injuring 17

By
0
tractor-flips-during-hayride-in-illinois,-killing-one-and-injuring-17
Views: Visits 0

The injured included 15 children ranging from 1 to 12 years old, the State Police said.

Mother-of-six Krechelle Carter who weighed 140kg drops HALF her body weight in a year

Previous article

Clayton Kershaw Steadies Dodgers and Puts a World Series Within Reach

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News