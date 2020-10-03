Traders lament as Lagos market renewable energy project rots away

A few steps away from the chaos-riddled Ikorodu Road in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, Ikosi Fruit Market welcomes you, with a fading inscription, into its bowels—-in all of its chaos, dirt and all. Two young men working as cart pushers sit behind an old wheelbarrow, their eyes fixated on people moving in and out of the market. Some other boys in tattered clothes saunter into the Banana section of the market, moving through dirty waters and muddy floors. At the main entrance of the market, there are women haggling prices with customers, their high-pitched voices a mélange of insults and prayers.

Few metres away from the traders stood a giant biogas plant, installed in 2013. The huge plant was at some point a source of electricity for the market, but has now been abandoned.

Since the project failed, across stalls and kiosks in the market, traders scramble to charge their phones and power other appliances with electricity supplied through generating sets, unperturbed by the spectre of Covid-19 pandemic. From the banana section through to the orange section, the chaotic sound of generators engulfs the atmosphere, hindering communication among traders and their customers.

“We don’t have ‘light’ (electricity) here,” says Biola Rasheed, a trader dressed in African fabric material at the Banana section. “That’s why there is noise everywhere.”

Ms. Rasheed explained that their fruits easily rot due to the market’s irregular electricity supply.

“Our bananas and pineapples often get spoilt after some days, because we don’t have electricity to preserve them for a long period. If we had electricity, it would help boost our trade.”

For Tawa Ajenifuja, another fruit seller, irregular electricity supply contributes to the poor state of the market environment.

Lagos, Africa’s largest city, generates over 15,000 tonnes of waste daily, of which only about 40% is collected by the municipal government.

Like Ikosi, there are numerous other markets in Lagos, from which waste is generated and thereafter collected by the state waste management authority. The markets include Oyingbo, Tejuoso, Balogun, Aspamda, Alaba, Ikeja, among others.

Ikosi fruit market biogas facility, in 2013. [Photo Credit: Temitope Jaleku]

Over the years, as population skyrocketed, experts have called for more innovative and value-added means of managing Lagos’ waste.

Against the backdrop of this call for innovation, in 2013, the state government partnered with Midori Environmental Solutions (MES) to look into the conversion of waste from the Ikosi Fruit market into electricity, via the biogas system.

Midori is a Lagos-based environmental company, set up by Olumide Thompson and Aniche Phil-Ebosie—–two young Nigerians who left juicy positions in the corporate world to follow their passion in renewable energy and waste management.

The Ikosi Fruit Market produces over 5,000 tonnes of waste daily, and the idea is to transform the waste into wealth. Speaking to Vanguard newspaper in 2013, the duo said the project was initiated as a partnership with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to provide electricity to Ketu fruit market from waste generated from fruits.

“We have a 26,000-litre capacity biogas plant which can generate up to 9-10 KVA worth of electricity daily,” they told Vanguard newspaper in 2013.

“We generate biogas from the waste, which we then use to power street lights and flood lights for the market, because they get their delivery at night […]. This is a small initiative, there’s so much more we can do. We use fruit waste because, in that particular market, they deal on fruits like pineapple, pawpaw, watermelon etc. We tend to use one or two of them, not necessarily everything, because the more fruits you mix, the more complicated the process becomes.”

PREMIUM TIMES findings revealed that the project was designed as a pilot study, which would be replicated in other markets across the State.

In the autumn of 2013, the biogas project turned on the lights at the Ikosi market and traders jumped for joy. But despite the potential of the project, the joy was short-lived as the market plunged back into darkness after a few months. .

Messrs Thompson and Phil-Ebosie would not comment on what actually went wrong as every effort to speak to them failed. The Lagos State Government, too, failed to comment.

However, an official who worked with Midori and the government on the Ikosi project explained that trouble began months after they inaugurated the Ikosi market biogas generator.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the project began to fail when the government asked the contractors to hand it over. The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) took over the project with the promise that it would be replicated in other markets in Lagos but the promise never materialised.

The project was eventually shut down and abandoned.