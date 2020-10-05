Tragedy: Nasarawa varsity staff murdered, body found four days after

Assailants murdered her — SSANU

By David Odama – Lafia

A Female staff with the Federal University, lafia, (FULafia) Mrs. Angelina Tyem, was on Sunday found dead in her private residence in Lafia, the Nasarawa state Capital four days after.

The decomposed body of the slained senior staff of the Federal University was discovered after a thorough search was conducted in lafia, Nasarawa State Capital,

Tyem, a senior administrative officcer with the institution and a Women Leader of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), FULafia Chapter had contested for the Akwanga North State constituency into the state house of Assembly in 2019 general election under the platform of NNPP.

Vanguard gathered that the decomposed body of the deceased was found around her neighbourhood in Sabon Pegi area of Lafia town, in the early hours of Sunday.

The ever busy Sabon Pegi area was thrown into confusion and state of panic as villagers, sympathizers trooped in their number to the apartment of the slained senior staff of the university to catch a glimpse of the decomposed body.

Some neighbours claimed that she was not seen for more than four days thereby drawing the conclusion that she travelled untill her dead body was found

When our Correspondent visited the scene, Security operatives including the police were seen in the area to ensure that there was law and order while sources alleged that the deceased was murdered by suspected assassins.

It was further learnt that, few weeks ago, the slained Tyem had survived an auto crash along Akwanga-Jos road while whiting the same period, assailants allegedly invaded her apartment in Lafia and carted away all her belongings.

A resident in the area who spoke on a count of anonymity told our correspondent that “the deceased body was battered indicating that late Tyem was killed by assassins.”

According to Ibrahim Shuabu, a colleague of the deceased, “I just confirmed that for four days, they just discovered her dead body in her apartment this morning, this is really sad.”

Monday Seriki, chairman of SSANU, Federal University of Lafia Chapter, who visited the scene, said while responding to some questions from newsmen that the deceased was murdered, and that her car and phones were not found in the apartment.

“I was called this morning around 9.am that our women leader was found dead in her room, and that the neigbours discovered her dead body. That because she was meant to travel last Wednesday and so the neigbours thought she had travelled.

“We went there in the company of the police, I even have the pictures. We went inside the house and noticed that she was stabbed, she was murdered four days ago by unknown persons. Nobody knows the whereabout of her car and her phones. Right now, her body was conveyed by the University Ambulance to Sandaji Mortuary in Lafia,” Seriki stated.

When contacted, ASP Ramhan Nansel, police public relations officer (PPRO) who confirmed the incident however said “I am yet to get the full briefs, I will get back to you.”

Vanguard