Trailer for Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) out ahead of UK premiere

A scene from Eyimofe



Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) is set to premiere in the United Kingdom at the BFI London Film Festival.

The film is set to premiere in UK on October 11 to mark the 60th anniversary of Nigerian independence.

Eyimofe co-directed by two twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri, produced by GDN Studios, mirrored the Nigerian street level with a focus on what it is to be living in the heart of West Africa’s most populous city, Lagos.

The main characters Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), an electrical engineer, and Rosa (Temi-Ami Williams), a young hairdresser, appear to have little in common aside from their shared residence in Lagos and their mutual desire to find greener pasture in Europe.

The action takes place in two divided chapters named ‘Spain’ and ‘Italy’, the destinations where the two protagonists hope to travel to.

Mofe (an acutely sympathetic Jude Akuwudike) wants to travel to Spain. So much so that on the passport he has just received, he has registered his name as “Sanchez,” which amuses his co-workers at the rundown workshop in which he works as a repairman.

Then a tragedy occurs, and he is suddenly beset with new worries. In addition to grief and guilt, there are expenses that Mofe can ill afford, which prompts him to visit his estranged father for help.

Marking the twin brothers’ debut directing effort, the movie was funded entirely in Nigeria and made with a predominantly Nigerian cast and crew. It was shot in 16mm and filmed across 48 locations in Lagos.

The film sold out had its world premiere at Berlinale in February.

Here is the first trailer for Eyimofe (This Is My Desire).