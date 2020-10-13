Transcorp Hotels gets new deadline on share capital restructure

Our Reporter

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has granted Transcorp Hotels Plc a three-year extension to enable the company restructure its share capital and release the specified minimum number of shares to the general investing public.

The NSE operates a free float system that mandates all listed company to have minimum free float for its segment of listing.

Free float, otherwise known as public float, refers to the number of shares of a quoted company held by ordinary shareholders other than those directly or indirectly held by its parent, subsidiary or associate companies or any subsidiaries or associates of its parent company; its directors who are holding office as directors of the entity and their close family members and any single individual or institutional shareholder holding a statutorily significant stake, which is five per cent and above in Nigeria.

Companies listed on the premium board of the NSE are required to have 20 per cent free float or more than N40 billion of their capitalisation in the hands of general investing public. Companies on the main board, where Transcorp Hotels is listed, are required to have a minimum free float of 20 per cent of their market capitalisation, implying that 20 per cent of the companies’ shareholdings must be available for minority retail shareholders.

Companies on the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) are required to have 15 per cent free float. Minimum value of free float for companies on the main board is N20 billion while ASeM and growth board have alternative value of N50 million.

Also, free float of companies on the premium and main boards must be held by not less than 300 shareholders while those on Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) must be held by not less than 51 shareholders. A new board, to be known as growth board, will have free float of between 10 and 15 per cent, which must be held by between 25 and 51 persons.

Transcorp Hotels has a free float of six per cent, 14 percentage points below the minimum requirement of 20 per cent.

The board of the company said it requested for the extension to enable it comply with the free float requirement.

“In line with Rule 3.1.4 of the Exchange’s Rules Governing Free Float Requirements, the Exchange may suspend trading rights in the company’s securities if the company does not achieve the required free float within the stipulated timeframe,” Transcorp stated.

The board and management of the company however assured that the company remains strong and committed to good corporate governance and to delivering value to all its stakeholders.