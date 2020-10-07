Transport Ministry inaugurates anti-graft unit

Deserted road in Anambra

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Wednesday, inaugurated newly constituted members of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Ministry in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director, Special Duties, Mrs. Kafayat O. Salami identified corruption as a drawback in the nation’s quest for growth and development.

A statement issued late Wednesday evening by Eric Ojiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, quoted the Permanent Secretary as saying that countries all over the world are fighting against all forms of corruption in a bid to entrench good governance.

Furthermore, she said in response to the monumental damages inflicted on the country’s economy as a result of corruption that “the current administration adopted the fight against corruption as one of its key strategic objectives to salvage the nation’s almost crippled economy” by working with some agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Related Commission, ICPC ICPC, and ACTU to inject sanity in public service.

Dr. Ajani charged all members of the unit to maintain personal integrity at all times in the discharge of their duties.

On his part, the representative of the Chairman, Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Patrick Okolie congratulated the Federal Ministry of Transportation for the inauguration of ACTU and called on the ministry and it’s members to comply with all adopted government policies, initiatives and programmes.

