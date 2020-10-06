Trey Songz Says He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Trey Songz | Image: Prince Williams/Getty

Trey Songz has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old singer on Monday took to his Instagram page to share the news in a clip which he captioned: “Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands. 🙏🏾”

In the clip, the “Bottoms Up” singer said: “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives,’ he said. ‘Of course, I have a very young son at home so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive.”

He added that he will be “taking it seriously” and self-quarantining in his house until he sees a “negative sign”. He noted that 7.5 million Americans have contracted the virus, and that “one out of 1000 Black people have died from it.”

Trey Songz revealed that his grandfather passed away earlier in the year and while it wasn’t revealed that coronavirus was the cause of his death, he believes it to be so.

Advising his fans, he said: “If you come in contact with COVID, please do the same, please do the same – don’t be like the president.”

The reference to President Donald Trump came after he tweeted “Don’t be afraid of Covid” after his release from Walter Reed Medical Center Monday after he said he tested positive on Thursday and was hospitalized Friday.

As of Monday, on a global level, 1,043,045 people have died amid 35,414,071 positive diagnoses worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death total for COVID-19 in the U.S. was at 210,176 people, with 7,457,263 total positive diagnoses.

Born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, the singer recently revealed that his eight studio album “Back Home” would be out later this week.