Tributes as family releases burial plans for MTN top shot Bamgboye

Gbenga Bada

THE funeral of former Marketing and Sponsorship Manager of MTN Nigeria, Okundola Bamgboye, who died on October 10, will be held on October 22, the family has announced.

According to obsequies released in Lagos yesterday, there will be a service of songs on October 21, followed by the funeral service and interment on October 22.

The funeral will be hosted in Lagos, Nigeria.

A statement issued on Friday by the Committee of Friends and Associates says: “Okundola Bamgboye, Baba Dee or Dola$ as we fondly called him, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday October 10 2020. He left behind his lovely wife, Ochee, and their children – Bidemi, Ayodola, and Ayoade. His father, Claudius Agboola Bamgboye was a minister in the Second Republic. The family has planned the service of songs, funeral service, and interment for the 21st and 22nd of October, 2020.”

Meanwhile, Bamgboye’s colleagues at MTN Nigeria and on the social scene have publicly mourned his death with outpouring of tributes.

“Dola baba ($)… Never a dull moment; larger than life; incurable optimist; humanist; survivor par excellence and a jolly good fellow. Not sure we will be able to fill the huge vacuum you left behind. Ever. Rest in peace bro. I know you will crack ‘em up in heaven,” Funso Aina, MTN Senior Manager, External Relations says.

“What a man, what a life. Mr. Okundola Agboola Bamgboye, aka Bob Fay Junior, aka Baba D, aka Dollar, and countless other nicknames and terms of endearment he amassed over the years,” another colleague said.

Dola, who was born in Leicester City, United Kingdom, died at the age of 52. He was an indigene of Usi Ekiti, who joined MTN Nigeria from his London base in 2003.

The late Dola was a major force and regular face at MTN Nigeria sponsored shows and events that include Project Fame, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire amongst others.