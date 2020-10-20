International News

Tricky quiz will test your numeracy knowledge – and only 4% of people get at least 10  

By
0
Views: Visits 0

How good is YOUR maths? Tricky 15-question quiz will put your knowledge of algebra and arithmetic to the test – and there are no calculators allowed!

  • Tricky 15-question maths quiz will put your maths knowledge to the test 
  •  Posted on US site PlayBuzz, asks players to use their classroom maths skill
  • Creator Michael Rodgers, who is known for notoriously difficult quizzes, says only four per cent of users will get at least 10 our of 15 questions right

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

A tricky 15-question quiz will put your maths knowledge to the test.

Michael Rodgers, who is known for creating notoriously difficult quizzes, shared the numeracy test on US-trivia website Playbuzz

He says just four per cent of those taking the quiz get at least 10 out of 15 right. 

Think you can do better? Scroll down to take the test and check your answers at the bottom – but no reaching for the calculator!

A tricky 15-question quiz will put your maths knowledge to the test. The challenge asks players to recall their classroom maths with seemingly simple arithmetic that might leave your head scratching

1. 

2. 

 3.

4. 

5. 

6. 

7.

8. 

9.

10.

11. 

12. 

13. 

14. 

15. 

ANSWERS  

 1)  25

2)  4

3)  6

4) 4

5) 9 

6) 153

7) 5

 8) 4

9) 111

10) 256

11) 10,010

12) 625

13) 64

14) 0.05

15) 105

Advertisement

Rock art over 4,000 years old found by Sligo community project

Previous article

Feast your eyes on the winning shots for the 2020 Landscape Photographer of the Year competition

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in International News