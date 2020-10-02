Tricycle travels 5,594 kms in 27 cities, 18 states in Nigeria

Stallion Bajaj has completed a tough terrain of 5594 kilometres with its tricycles commonly known as Kekethrough 27 cities across 18 states in the West, East and North Central Nigeria in less than 41 days.

In what could be described as the maiden edition, Nigeria experienced its own tricycle rally, which kicked off from the Stallion Auto Keke, Ijesha Showroom, in Lagos.

It consisted of a team of five experienced riders with Stallion Bajaj officials and security agents. Collectively the convoy covered more than 26,000 kilometres without any issues.

Speaking at the grand celebration of the milestone in Lagos, Managing Director, Stallion Auto Keke Ltd., Manish Rohtagi, said the rally really showed the new tricycle as tough, strong, reliable, and well-equipped for the Nigerian roads.

Having covered almost more than 5,000 kilometres, Rohtagi said the Kekes did not face any performance or maintenance challenges. It kept its brand promise of ‘Runs faster, lasts longer’, through every rider who was a part of this rally.”

The rally was flagged off from Lagos and covered states like Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Rivers, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun, to prove the durability of the Bajaj Keke.

It also even spread the message of urging Nigerians to be responsible in maintaining hygiene to curb the spread of Coronavirus.



The rally also celebrated cultural and historic sites in each state, highlighting and sharing the Nigerian culture of host communities, which brought forth the stories to connect the youth to their rich heritage.

The organisers said the objective of this rally was not only to take up the challenge of proving how credible the product is, but also engaging the stories of the riders to strengthen the image of the brand.

Rohtagi said the alliance of Stallion and Bajaj will continue to safeguard life, by going the extra mile of providing rider-training facilities, scholarship programmes, mechanic empowerment programmes, ease in financing, ease of spare part availability, and differentiated customer service through its existing footprints within the auto industry.

Bajaj Auto boasts as the world leader in the intra-city vehicle space, operating in 70 countries. The brand stands for integrity, dedication, resourcefulness, and determination to succeed and empower.

