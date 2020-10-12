Triumph of Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) was re-elected yesterday at a historic election involving the All Progressives Congress (APC, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP). Deputy Editor EMMANUEL OLADESU writes on the governor’s second term battle and lessons of the poll.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s bid to enlarge its coast in the Southwest collapsed yesterday. The party failed to build on its recent feat in Edo State governorship poll. Its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), kissed the dust before Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who triumphed over a motley of re-election obstacles.

Declaring the results of the election, the Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, announced that Akeredolu got 292,830 votes; Jegede got 195, 791 votes and Agboola Ajayi polled 69,127. He declared the APC standard bearer winner.

It was reminiscent of the 2016 battle where he defeated the Akure born lawyer. Jegede is not a push over, but it is evident that he has limitations as a politician. Despite being Attorney-General for eight years and worked in the last four years to secure the party ticket, his lack of experience was an albatross.

The third candidate, the rebellious Deputy Governor Ajayi, also a lawyer, was full of bravado ahead of the exercise. Although he made an idle boast about his fanatical followers, it was evident that his platform, the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP), had been incapacitated by its weakness in many local governments. He successfully borrowed the structure from the party leader, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko. But, the party on the fringe could not fly.

The 14 other parties were just warming the register of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). To analysts, these mushroom parties only invoke the freedom of association clause at every periodic election to escape ban. They will still present themselves in future polls, despite their lack of followership and spread.

The electoral agency was up and doing. Polling materials and personnel arrived on time. Card readers did not malfunction. Security agents stood on guard. Electoral terrorism by unscrupulous elements were curtailed.

Generally, the election was peaceful, although pockets of thuggery and violence were recorded in Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Council. Voters’ turnout was significant, but not to expectation, judging by the gap between the number of registered voters and the number of collected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), and the gap between the eligible voters and those who actually voted.

The parties, particularly the APC and PDP, worked hard. The ZLP was only grandstanding. For the third party, the outcome was not a morale booster. The so-called popularity of the deputy governor may have been exaggerated. Neither is the borrowed platform a tribute to the so-called sagacity of its national leader, Mimiko.

There were allegations of vote buying. But, according to observers, it cut across board.

The lessons of the poll are very instructive. It is now clear that Nigeria has the capacity to conduct transparent and credible elections whenever the atmosphere is conducive. The electoral climate will not only mirror the constitutional provisions, but also the wish and preference of the power that be at the centre. The implication is that if the President and Commander-In-Chief is averse to rigging at any level, the exercise will be free and fair.

As a corollary, the umpire and security agencies’ responses to the electoral process may be dictated by presidential body language. The result may be electoral sanity.

Olayinka, praised the people of Ondo State, who largely shunned unruly behaviours on poll day.

Governors’ solidarity:

Akeredolu’s victory is predicated of some factors. Unlike Edo APC, the Ondo chapter was not an orphan. APC governors maintained an abiding interest in the electioneering. Notable were the Chairman of Campaign Council, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Osun, Ekiti and Kogicounterparts, Gboyega Oyetola, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Yahaya Bello. They appealed to indigenes of their states resident in Akure and other towns to support the APC.

Sanwo-Olu relocated to Ondo State for serious mobilisation, campaigning in the South District, holding consultations with traditional rulers and building support for Akeredolu in Okitipupa, the heart of Ikaleland.

Soft-spoken Oyetola was in Ondo four times. He vigorously campaigned in Odigbo and Ore. Voters believed him; aptly captivated by his simplicity, humility and candour.

The campaign slogan adopted by the Osun governor was: “You don’t change a winning team,” as he led a strong delegation comprising his deputy, Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff and some members of the State Executive Council to Akure, the capital. Oyetola said Akeredolu’s re-election will further engender socio-economic growth and ì of the Sunshine State.

Shortly before making his way to the Akure Stadium, venue of the rally, the Osun governor met with the representatives of Osun indigenes resident in Ondo to rally support for Akeredolu.

Highlighting Akeredolu’s achievements, Oyetola said: “We can all see the Ore Bridge built by him and several other roads. The Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Ore, I understand led to the employment of over 4, 000 persons.

“The Deep Sea Port, the process of which I understand has reached 80 percent, will further enhance the IGR of the State and would make the State less dependent on FG’s allocation.

“Akeredolu’s projects are set up to secure the future for generations yet unborn in Ondo State. And because you don’t change a winning team, l urge the voters in Ondo to ensure our party’s resounding victory at the poll, come October 10. In sha Allah, we shall return for the victory party after October 10.”

Oyetola, who was the Chairman of the Contact Contact and Mobilisation Committee of Ondo APC National Campaign Council, frowned at Ajayi’s defection, saying that his departure will not affect APC’s chances at the poll.

He said:”If you look at the APC in Ondo today, we are more united than we were four years ago.

“With all those who contested against Akeredolu four years ago at the primary with him today, I am confident that Akeredolu’s re-election will be seamless.”

Akeredolu gave Oyetola a pat at the back when the campaign train rolled into Ile-Oluji, saying: “You’ve been in Ondo State twice in less than a month for solidarity support. I’m happy to have you as a colleague and brother governor. Your commitment towards my re-election and the energy you are putting towards the progress of our party is excellent. So, having you as the leader of our great party in the Southwest is one of the best things that has happened to us here.”

Party unity:

The sudden reconciliation of aggrieved APC chieftains restored unity and cohesion in the crisis-ridden chapter.

For three years, these aggrieved chieftains were up in arms against the governor, who remained highly inflexible. These stalwarts alleged exclusion and personalisation of power by the chief executive. Up came the Unity Forum, made of aggrieved leaders who stoically opposed his re-election. The activities of the group and the adamant attitude of the governor fueled the party crisis. Its major effect was the shifting of attention from the achievements of the governor to the intra-party crisis by the media and other stakeholders.

The crisis lasted till the primary. But, it did not extend beyond the shadow poll. Its resolution opened the eyes of the warriors to the fact that APC was beyond Akeredolu and an attempt to liquidate the governor may translate into the liquidation of the chapter.

Waving an olive branch to his rivals-Chief Okusola Oke, Isaacs Kekemeke, Ife Oyedele, Bukola Adetula and Dr. Segun Abraham-after the primary, post-primary conflicts were fore stalled and the party went into the poll as a united fold. The aspirants played key roles in the mobilisation that heralded the election.

Akeredolu, a native of Owo, also projected himself, not as an ethnic candidate, but candidate of Ondo State, unlike Jegede, who promoted the Akure Agenda. The implication was the growth of ethnic consciousness.

Akure was intimidating. Its numerical strength was a factor. Its voting power could only be ignored to the peril of parties the indigenes refuse to endorse. It’s over 47,000 votes for PDP sent a strong message to the APC.

The Akure Agenda was obviously limited to Akure North and South, where Jegede won resoundingly. Yet, the fractional feat was insufficient. It only prompted the North District to strike a deal with the South, based on the informal understanding that after Akeredolu’s second tenure, power will shift to the South.

This also implies that in future polls, and in the absence of correct strategy, Akure may be politically isolated because the combined strength of the North and South districts, backed by a sizeable vote from Ondo town may still catapulf the candidate from the South into power.

Remarkably too, there is also the valid understanding that when power shifts again to the North after the South and Central had tasted it, it will naturally be the turn of Akoko axis to produce the governor.

But, these calculations and projections may still be in the real of conjecture. The political field is slippery.

In every local government, APC leaders had sleepless nights. The chieftains, commissioners, special advisers and special assistants-had a mandate to deliver their units and wards. In Ondo, Idanre, Ilaje and Ese Odo, the battle was fierce. But, the most courageous mobilises were Akure APC leaders who shunned the Akure Agenda, thereby risking accusations of sabotage by Kith kin.

The governor also owe a debt of gratitude to members of the House of Assembly who never deserted him, despite the divisive tactics of his estranged deputy.

Akeredolu also has other things going for him. He is a prudent manager of resources. He is incorruptible and he loathes ostentatious lifestyles.

Collapsed alliance talks:

Would the outcome of the poll have been different, if there was collaboration between the PDP and the ZLP?

The absence of alliance worked in APC’s favour.

After losing to Jegede at the primary, Ajayi had applied to be his running mate. He also got the endorsement of some PDP governors and leaders, who wanted a role for him during the electioneering.

Jegede, who had taken note of the accusation of disloyalty against the deputy governor by Akeredolu, conveyed the impression that his mood could not accommodate a disloyal person on the ticket. That led to Ajayi’s hurried defection to ZLP, despite the party’s vulnerability.

After obtaining the ZLP ticket, reality dawned on the PDP leadership that a two-horse race had become a three-course race, with the prospects of vote splitting, particularly in the South District staring the party in the face. Again, an idea of alliance was mooted between PDP and ZLP.

However, Jegede had parted ways with Mimiko, and the prospects of reconciliation was dim. Since the alliance was not to be, PDPgovernors pushing for it were taken aback. They were no more keen about Ondo.

The weak third force:

Ultimately, ZLP became a vote waster. Those who embraced the platform were largely APC and PDP defectors, who were fans of Ajayi. The time was too short to rebuild or fortify the party. If the alliance had scaled through, ZLP would have been a more formidable bloc in the PDP.

Predictably, Ajayi was to be the loser, if either Akeredolu or Jegede had won, because his platform was the weakest during the exercise.

The results of the poll in the South District, his acclaimed stronghold, showed that he was driven by unrealistic projections.

Victory and governance:

The election is over. It has been won and lost. Akeredolu will be the governor, not of the APC or PDP, but of Ondo State. He should be magnanimous in victory.

The governor should move swiftly to unite his politically divided state; he should be less combative and more conciliatory. He should also embrace reconciliation as an unfinished business in his party by promoting inclusion, giving a sense of belonging to members and building on the achievements of his first term.

Hailing Akeredolu, Southwest APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Chief Karounwi Oladapo, said the people have spoken clearly and loudly in a peaceful, credible and transparent election.

He said: “The new and fresh mandate given to APC in Ondo State is an endorsement of the APC and Akeredolu’s performance in the last four years. It is also a challenge for an improved performance during his second term. The Party, and indeed, Akeredolu, will neither disappoint nor betray the trust and confidence of the people of Ondo State.

“APC will not cede an inch of its political base and territory in the Southwest to the opposition PDP or any other political party. Rather, it will continue to consolidate on its gains in the five APC controlled States in the zone. The party will also reclaim Oyo State, which it lost by default in 2019 come 2023 by God’s grace.”

Also, Lagos State APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, described Akeredolu’s victory as a referendum on his sterling performance in the first term.

He said: “His victory is a further testimony of Ondo state as progressive that is desirous and deserving of good governance.

“The majority endorsement of Akeredolu is a challenge to build on his past achievements and address the yearnings of the people.

“The victory of the ruling APC shows that the opposition is no match whenever we have all hands on deck working for the overall interest of the party. It reinforces our conviction that the loss of Edo state was an own goal which is not beyond redemption in the near future.”

Oladejo added: “By the same token, we congratulate Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu who as the chairman of the Ondo state Campaign council for Governorship election brought his Midas touch to bear to ensure the desired result.

“Hopefully, governance which has literally grounded to a halt in the opposition PDP states as a result of their governors’ desperation to snatch victory in APC states will now mercifully resume.”

Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), on behalf of Yoruba people at home and in diaspora, thanked the people of Ondo State for their largely peaceful conduct during the exercise.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kunle Famoriyo, ARG congratulated the governor for the trust reposed in him by the people through the convincing outcome of the election.

He said: “We have never been in doubt of his administration’s capability to engender people-centered policies, evidenced by projects that are fairly distributed across the state.

“We congratulate the people for once again displaying their progressive credentials. The outcome of the election shows that Ondo State people remain in the vanguard position of protecting and promoting progressive politics since the days of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the avatar of welfarist politics.

“We charge Akeredolu to ensure that his second term becomes a legacy in the annals of governance in Ondo State, by actively engaging critics of his administration and initiating policies that will win them over.”