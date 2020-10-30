troops-dismantle-illegal-refineries,-arrest-oil-thieves,-others-in-s/south

The troops of ‘Operation Delta Safe’ have recorded significant successes in the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering in the last one week.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, made this known while briefing newsmen on the weekly activities of the military across theatres of operation on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche disclosed that the troops destroyed three illegal refineries containing eight storage tanks loaded with refined oil products around Tangolo Susu, Oputumbi and Promise Land, all in Rivers during the period.

He added that the troops also immobilised several illegal refineries around Edeoha Community in Ahaoda East Local Government Area of the state on the same day.

According to him, troops of 19 Battalion immobilised an illegal oil depot at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, within the period under review.

”Additionally, troops, in conjunction with vigilantes acting on credible intelligence on Oct. 23, arrested one suspected gunrunner with one AK 47 rifle and two magazines loaded with 7.62mm special ammunition around Road Elele-Owerri in Rivers,’’ he said.

Enenche further disclosed that troops of 4 Brigade arrested six suspected armed robbers at Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo.

He added that the suspects were in possession of two locally made guns, three live cartridges, one knife, three mobile phones and a stolen vehicle.

According to him, troops of 146 Battalion discovered and immobilised two illegal refineries, around Patrick Waterside, Burukiri and Oputumbi in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said that troops also discovered three storage tanks and one wooden boat loaded with crude oil.

Enenche said that the troops of Operations Calm Waters II and Swift Response, impounded several bags of foreign parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled from Cameroon during the period.

”Also, some boats carrying unspecified quantities of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were arrested.

”Additionally, the patrol team of Forward Operating Base IBAKA intercepted two wooden boats, with 61 drums of PMS at lkang Creek, Cross River State.

”Preliminary investigation revealed that the product was meant to be smuggled to the Republic of Cameroon through lkang waterways.

”Meanwhile, the two wooden boats along with the drums of PMS and the four suspects were evacuated at FOB IBAKA Base, for further action,’’ he said.

