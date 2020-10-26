troops-eliminate-38-bandits,-arrest-198,-rescue-108-victims-in-north-west

Troops

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have eliminated 38 bandits, arrested 198 others and their collaborators as well as rescued 108 kidnapped victims in the North West.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, in a statement on Monday, said that the successes were recorded between Sept. 5 and Oct. 25.

Onyeuko said that the 198 suspects arrested during the period included 105 logistics suppliers, 90 informants and collaborators and three rustled cow marketers.

He said that the rescue of victims and the various arrests were made during several search and rescue operations by the troops.

Onyeuko said that 30 Dane guns, 941 rounds of 7.62 mm Special Ammunition and five live cartridges were captured during the various encounters by troops.

He said that a total of 131 cows, 154 sheep/rams and one camel were recovered during the period under review.

“Also, a total of 10 bandit’s camps and logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity.

“Relatedly 47 bandits attacks and 31 kidnap incidents were foiled by the troops,” he said.

The Spokesperson said that the troops had intensified operational activities in the North-West theatre in furtherance of Nigerian Army’s mandate to completely rid the zone of bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and killings of innocent citizens.

He said that the drive had led to the degradation of the bandits’ activities to the barest minimum.

According to him, these gains are gradually bringing stability and normalcy back to the zone as evident by the massive resumption of farming and socio-economic activities.

“The gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have continued to dominate all the hitherto volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action.

“Consequently, the troops are hereby commended for their gallantry, sacrifices and successes achieved so far.

“They are also urged not to rest on their oars but build on the achievements recorded so far.

“The people of the North West are also appreciated for their continued cooperation in providing credible information for the success of the operation.

“They are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that would aid the desired goal of the operation.

“They are further reassured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to restore total peace in the zone and indeed the entire country,” he said.

