Troops eliminate armed bandits on Abuja-Kaduna highway- Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Thunder Strike on Sunday eliminated two bandits and wounded many others in an encounter on Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, said the encounter was in continuation of aggressive operation to stamp out banditry and other sundry crimes in the country.

He explained that the troops deployed at Rijana while acting on credible intelligence on the movement of some suspected bandits towards Abuja-Kaduna expressway, swiftly mobilised to the scene and laid ambush along the route.

According to him, contact was made and the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior firepower, and killed two while others escaped with gunshots wounds.

“Also, in the course of the encounter, two locally made guns were recovered.

“Currently, troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action,” he said.

