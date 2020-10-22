troops-eliminate-arms-supplier,-4-bandits-in-north-west

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have eliminated a notorious arms trafficker known as Abubakar Haruna and four bandits in different operations in the North West conducted between October 15 and 21.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, said this while giving weekly updates on the activities of the military across theatres of operation on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche disclosed that 600 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered from the suspect who was killed along Tsakiya Road in Dutsinma Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

He explained that the troops on October 15, repelled bandits’ attack at Rawayu village in Kurfi LGA of the state, killing four bandits while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to him, troops on October 16, arrested a suspected bandit collaborator at Sheme Junction in Bakori LGA of the state.

He added that the troops also arrested two suspected bandits at Magami Market in Gusau LGA of Zamfara.

Mr Enenche said it was revealed that the suspects were involved in an attack that led to the death of one person and abduction of 13 others on September 21.

He said the troops had continued to exhibit continued resilience in the fight against banditry, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes in the zone.

“These successes recorded within the period are evident of the troop’s resolve, doggedness and determination to end the security challenges in the North-West.

“The general public is hereby encouraged to provide timely and actionable intelligence that will assist the troops in the operation,’’ he said.

In the North Central, Mr Enenche said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and Safe Haven conducted several clearance operations at identified bandits’ camps during the period.

He said the troops on October 18, neutralised two bandits around Kango and Adumata villages in Nasarawa State while others escaped with gunshots wounds.

According to him, troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, one locally made rifle, six AK47 magazines, 110 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and assorted drugs.

“As part of Civil-Military Cooperation activities within the period under review, Headquarters of Operation Safe Haven on Oct. 15, delivered drugs to Rim Primary Healthcare Clinic renovated by the Defence Headquarters at Riyom LGA of Plateau,’’ he added.

(NAN)