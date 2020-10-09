Troops kill more terrorists in North East, bandits in North West

Multiple accidents claim two lives in Ilorin

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has announced the killing of Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North East and bandits in the northwest part of the country in various airstrikes and land operations.

It also disclosed that the Nigerian Navy would participate in the yearly multi-national sea exercise tagged Grand African NEMO within the Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility.

Foreign ships expected to participate in the exercise include Hershel Woody Williams (from the United States of America and Martinengo (Italy).

Participating Nigerian Navy ships include NNS Thunder, Okpabana, Kyanwa, Gongola, and NNS Shiroro.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. John Enenche, told journalists during a review of military operations from September 25 to October 7, 2020, that several structures housing the terrorists and their logistics items were destroyed.

IN Ilorin, Kwara State, an accident involving four vehicles has claimed the lives of two junior secondary students.

Besides, four persons reportedly sustained injuries during the crash at Gaa Odota area, along Ilorin’Ogbomoso road, opposite Alade filling station.

The deceased, who was said to be standing by the roadside, was crushed to death by one of the vehicles.

A witness disclosed that a speeding tipper loaded with sand rammed into a commercial vehicle that was loading passengers along the road, which hit two other vehicles and a tricycle.

Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Jonathan Owoade, attributed the crash to excessive speed.

Owoade said nine persons were involved in the accident, adding that relations of the deceased had claimed their corpses.

Officers and men of FRSC rushed the injured to Geri-Alimi Hospital, a few metres away from the scene of the incident, he added.

