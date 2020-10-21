troops-neutralise-2-bandits-in-benue,-recover-arms

Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche Photo: twitter

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, neutralised two bandits during an operations at River Yo-Yo and Tachar villages in Benue.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Wednesday, said the troops had contact with the bandits who opened fire as troops closed in on their position.

Enenche said the troops responded with superior firepower, forcing the bandits to flee into the surrounding bushes.

He added that the two bandits were killed following a hot chase.

According to him, in the course of operation, one locally made AK 47 rifle, one magazine, seven rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one Toyota Corolla car, some substances suspected to be cannabis sativa as well as charms were recovered.

“Troops subsequently cleared the bandits’ hideout.

“Currently, the gallant troops have dominated the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops for their dedication and professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our nation,” he said.