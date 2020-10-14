Truck crushes cyclist, kills passenger in Anambra

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A middle-aged man was on Wednesday crushed to death while another was injured by a truck driver along with Oba- Nnewi road, Anambra state.

The accident, which occurred near Oba Police division, involved a Mark truck and a motorcycle with the victims, a commercial motorcyclists and his passenger on board.

The Nation gathered the crash occurred as a result of brake failure leading to loss of control of the truck which crashed into the motorcycle.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Andrew Kumapayi said the corpse of the passenger who died on the spot had been deposited.

He said: “At about 1235hrs, a male adult who was a passenger on a bike was crushed to death in a fatal crash involving a Mark truck with registration number KSF 441 XF and a Motorcycle without a registration number recorded near Oba police division, along Oba- Nnewi road.

“The crash involved a total of four (4) male adults, including the motorcycle passenger who died on the spot.

“The corpse was taken to the morgue at the teaching hospital Nnewi by FRSC rescue team from Oraifite Unit Command after Doctors confirmation. Road obstruction is being cleared to ensure the free flow of traffic.”