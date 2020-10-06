Truck kills bus conductor, passenger in Onitsha

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Two persons were crushed to death in a motor accident along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The accident, which occurred on Monday night, involved a green-colored Mitsubishi bus and an M/Benz truck.

The Nation gathered the deceased, the conductor, and one of the passengers on the bus were pushing the faulty bus when the truck rammed into them, killing them instantly.

“The truck driver didn’t see the bus on time because it was already night and had to run into it, killing the conductor and the passenger who was pushing the bus out of the road,” an eye witness said.

Confirming the incident Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kamal Musa said the corpses were deposited at the morgue after doctor’s confirmation.

He said: “Two male adults were killed in a fatal road traffic crash involving a Green Mitsubishi bus with registration number JJT 943 XA and an M/Benz truck with registration number FGG 612 YG allegedly occurred as a result of road obstruction by a broken-down bus without a caution sign to notify the oncoming vehicles.

“Information reaching the Command states that a total of Five (5) male adults were involved in the crash ( 2) male adults who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rushed to Toronto hospital Onitsha by FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command in Collaboration with men of the NPF Onitsha.

“The dead victims were deposited at the morgue after the doctor’s confirmation. Obstruction has been cleared and normal traffic flow restored.

“The Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi sends his condolences to the deceased family and wishes the injured victims quick recovery.

“He warns drivers of broken-down vehicles to ensure adequate caution sign is displayed to notify oncoming vehicles and avoid further crashes.”