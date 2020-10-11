Truck kills okada passenger in Ilorin, crushes rider’s legs

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

It was a gory sight Sunday afternoon at Taiwo area of Ilorin Kwara state capital when a moving articulated Truck crushed the skull of a Motorcyclist passenger, killing him instantly, while the two legs of the rider were also completely crushed.

Remains of the passenger had been taken to the mortuary of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin while the two affected vehicles are already in police custody, and their drivers are also being investigated by the police at press time.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the motorcyclist, popularly called Okada, was transported to Motor garage at Unity area of Ilorin few kilometres away when the tragedy occurred.

He was said to have come to Ilorin to attend a wedding ceremony and was said to have planned to resume work at his office tomorrow morning, hence his calculation to arrive Lagos before the night falls.

According to a credible source at Taiwo in an interview with Vanguard, “The young man came from Lagos to attend a wedding in Ilorin, he told his friends that he needed to report to office tomorrow morning, and also had a function to attend in Lagos, the same day, so he boarded the Okada that was taking him to motor park at Unity before he met his untimely death.

“It’s unfortunate that the police had to use nylon bag to pack pieces of his skulls that were shattered on the road a few minutes after he left his friends.

“The two legs of the Okada rider were also crushed and there was no life in them as he was being carried into a vehicle that took him to the hospital with human blood that littered everywhere.

“The two of them were forcefully removed from under the moving truck which had instantly crushed the two passengers with the motorcyclist ”

Vanguard investigation revealed that the Motorcyclist rider transporting the passenger was on the left-hand side of a Jeep Toyota vehicle, was about overtaking the jeep when the driver allegedly swerved the steering wheel and hit the Motorcyclist and the passenger to the front of the moving truck on the right side of the road.

The moving truck instantly crushed the motorcyclist rider and his passenger, killing the passenger instantly as his skull was shattered on the road while the driver’s legs were completely crushed.

Contacted, spokesman of Kwara State police command Kayode Okasanmi confirmed the incident.

He told Vanguard, “I’m aware of the incident and its a very unfortunate one. The two vehicles are already at our police headquarters, while the drivers of both the Jeep vehicle and the truck have been arrested.

“We have commenced an investigation into the incident.”

